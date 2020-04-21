Former Durand-Arkansaw teacher sentenced to five years prison

A former Durand-Arkansaw school teacher will spend five years in prison for having an improper relationship with a 14-year-old student, where she allegedly sent topless photos and video to the juvenile.
Sarah E. Heskin, 25, 424½ E. Galloway St., Eau Claire, pleaded guilty in December to second-degree sexual assault of a child in Pepin County Court. She was originally charged with using a computer to facilitate a sex crime.
On Monday, Judge Thomas Clark ordered the prison sentence, along with 10 years of extended supervision. Clark also ordered Heskin to pay $2,058 in restitution. She cannot have any contact with the victim or the victim’s family. She also cannot have any contact with juveniles under the age of 18 without approval from her probation agent. She must complete a sex offender assessment and register as a sex offender. She must report to the state Department of Corrections to begin her sentence by Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint:
The incident occurred in February 2019 in Durand. Police Chief Stanley Ridgeway investigated the case after a school official learned from a couple of students who “claimed there was an inappropriate relationship going on between the victim and Ms. Sarah Heskin.”
The officer met with the victim and asked about the relationship with Heskin. The juvenile said Heskin has given a hug before.
“When pushed further on the topic of physical behavior and/or any inappropriate behavior, the victim admitted that she/he has tried to kiss Ms. Heskin once and she got upset with her/him. The victim claimed that there had been no social media messages exchanged between herself/himself and Ms. Heskin.”
When Ridgeway interviewed Heskin, she admitted to having contact with the victim on Instagram and giving the juvenile advice. She acknowledged the victim attempted to hug her in the past, but she pushed the student away.
After being pressed further, Heskin admitted they had kissed, and admitted she had sent photos of herself to the victim. There were two or three photos she sent of herself from her bed. She admitted that “in the video, she was naked on the upper half.” They talked in Instagram about “travel plans after school.” Heskin acknowledged she was aware the victim was 14 years old. She claimed she was intoxicated when she sent the pictures and video.
She added that nothing has happened outside of school.
Heskin admitted she set up secret Instagram accounts between her and the victim to conceal their communications.
