Former La Crosse Area Economic Development Corporation head arrested for felony theft



Lights to the music A tunnel lights up synchronized to the "Carol of the Bells" at the Rotary Lights display Friday night.

The former executive director of the La Crosse Area Economic Development Corporation has been accused of stealing from the organization he led for 1½ years.

La Crosse police arrested Jorge Beltran Tuesday on theft charges. He was released on a signature bond. A criminal complaint has yet to be filed.

A statement released Thursday by LADCO president Patti Balacek confirmed that Beltran was arrested "for felony theft in connection with his former employment with LADCO." The statement said Beltran was terminated by LADCO Sept. 4.

Balacek said LADCO "is not commenting further on the issue" due to the pending nature of the case.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beltran was hired by LADCO in January 2019 after he served as assistant director of economic development for the city of San Antonio, Texas. He replaced Jim Hill, who retired in 2018 after leading the organization for 35 years.

LADCO is a private, nonprofit organization that works to recruit new business and investment to the region.

Balacek's statement says "LADCO remains a strong advocate for the members we serve and continues to fulfill its mission of economic development."

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.