A former La Crosse Catholic school administrator was sentenced Wednesday to nine months in jail for sexually assaulting a teenager.
Steven Smolek, 60, of La Crosse admitted to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old in January 2015 while living in Mosinee, Wis., according to a complaint filed April 6 in Marathon County Circuit Court.
Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson sentenced Smolek to nine months in jail and four years probation. Smolek must also seek sex offender treatment and have no unauthorized contact with anyone under age 18. He will be placed on a sex offender registration for 15 years and is prohibited from sending internet messages.
The state read into the court record but dismissed charges of child enticement and one count of exposing genitals.
Smolek served as assistant superintendent of schools for the Diocese of La Crosse from Aug. 26, 2015, until his resignation on Nov. 23, two days after he told La Crosse police investigators that he molested the teen.
Police did not find any victims in La Crosse.
“We have been informed by law enforcement that there is no connection between Mr. Smolek’s charges and his employment and conduct with the Diocese of La Crosse or its schools,” according to a statement from the Diocese. “During the time he was employed by the Diocese and after, no complaints were ever made to the Diocese about any of his actions as a Diocesan employee.”
In July, a social networking app reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an adult male engaged in sexually explicit conversations with a user who identified himself as a 12-year-old boy, according to La Crosse police reports.
Smolek admitted to chatting online and over the phone with minors and sharing explicit photographs with others he believed were adults, according to reports.
He also admitted to meeting with the 16-year-old in Mosinee.
The teen victim said Smolek sent him nude photographs after connecting on the networking app. He agreed to pizza and a movie at Smolek’s apartment, where Smolek asked him to undress during a massage before they exchanged oral sex, the complaint stated.
Smolek can transfer his probation conditions to an agent in La Crosse County.
