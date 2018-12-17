A former La Crosse School District choir director pleaded guilty Monday to five counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in a plea agreement with the La Crosse County district attorney.
Fourteen remaining charges against Dustin Bagstad, 34, of La Crosse were dismissed but will be read in at Bagstad’s sentencing April 9 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
The charges against Bagstad included 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, six counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with a child, two counts of exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child, and one count of repeated sexual assault of the same child, according to court records.
Bagstad, who resigned from his position Dec. 10, 2017, exchanged nude and semi-nude photos, sexually assaulted and had sex with two students between 2010 and 2017, according to the criminal complaint.
Bagstad admitted to having a sexual relationship in 2016 and 2017 with a Logan High School student who made him promise that he “would never do this to anyone else,” according to the complaint. A second victim told Bagstad he first sexually assaulted her in 2010, when she was a 15-year-old Central High School sophomore, and that he assaulted her 30 to 40 times in the ensuing nine months.
The 14 dismissed charges will be considered at sentencing.
He still hasn't taken down his Myspace where he has plenty of pictures with kids... He's either an idiot or thinks he's made of teflon. His dusty bags will be the delight of many a prisoner!
