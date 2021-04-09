 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former LADCO head bound over for trial
0 comments
alert top story

Former LADCO head bound over for trial

{{featured_button_text}}
Jorge I. Beltran

Jorge I. Beltran

The former executive director of the La Crosse Area Development Corporation accused of defrauding his former employer of over $30,000 has been bound over for trial.

Jorge I. Beltran, 53, La Crosse, stood mute Thursday before La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez, who entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Beltran was terminated from his LADCO position Sept. 4, 2020, after the LADCO board discovered "anamolies" in travel and relocation expenses. Beltran worked in San Antonio, Texas, before becoming LADCO's head in January 2019.

Beltran's alleged fraud includes $15,125 in excess relocation expenses, nearly $14,000 in personal spending charged to LADCO credit cards and nearly $1,700 in expenses with no receipts from a local convenience store.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The criminal complaint says the LADCO board gave Beltran numerous deadlines to repay the money but that he failed to reimburse any of the amount promised.

Beltran is free on a $5,000 signature bond. He has a pre-trial conference before Gonzalez set for April 23.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News