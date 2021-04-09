Former LADCO head bound over for trial

The former executive director of the La Crosse Area Development Corporation accused of defrauding his former employer of over $30,000 has been bound over for trial.

Jorge I. Beltran, 53, La Crosse, stood mute Thursday before La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez, who entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Beltran was terminated from his LADCO position Sept. 4, 2020, after the LADCO board discovered "anamolies" in travel and relocation expenses. Beltran worked in San Antonio, Texas, before becoming LADCO's head in January 2019.

Beltran's alleged fraud includes $15,125 in excess relocation expenses, nearly $14,000 in personal spending charged to LADCO credit cards and nearly $1,700 in expenses with no receipts from a local convenience store.

The criminal complaint says the LADCO board gave Beltran numerous deadlines to repay the money but that he failed to reimburse any of the amount promised.

Beltran is free on a $5,000 signature bond. He has a pre-trial conference before Gonzalez set for April 23.

