A 37-year-old man who previously lived in Onalaska is accused of sexually assaulting a child, getting her pregnant.
Bruce L. Nelson was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement, contributing to truancy and resisting an officer.
Together, the charges carry more than 65 years of potential prison time.
In January, a school resource officer at a La Crosse area high school was told that a 13-year-old student was pregnant.
School staff believed the girl had been dating a 17-year-old boy from Onalaska. However, one of the girl’s neighbors had spotted an older man, later identified as Nelson, visiting her house.
×
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
The girl’s mother sent police a photo of Nelson, saying she believed him to be the father of her daughter’s baby.
She also sent screenshots of text conversations between Nelson and her daughter. In one of the texts, the man said: “I can’t believe I have a sexy as queen like you in my life with my baby in you.”
Speaking with investigators this spring, the girl said the father of her child was a 19-year-old man named Tone McPherson. Police determined that was a fake name used by Nelson.
The girl said she met Nelson when she was in sixth or seventh grade, but that they had started dating more recently.
When the girl informed Nelson that she had spoken with police, he abruptly moved to Chicago, she said. He was arrested Monday in Onalaska.
Javier Nmi Ortiz
Javier Nmi Ortiz, 55, of Onalaska, was charged Wednesday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon). Ortiz was involved in a July 19
motorcycle club shooting in La Crosse, an incident that caused damage to the Partners in Excellence School at 901 Caledonia St, according to the criminal complaint.
Edward A. Boydston Jr.
Edward A. Boydston Jr., of 2118 Jackson St., was charged Aug. 28 with being a fugitive. Boydston, who faces a litany of charges in Houston County, Minn. — including fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, a felony was found in Wisconsin on Aug. 7, according to the criminal complaint. —
Verquez M. Williams
Varquez M. Williams, 31, of La Crosse, was charged Aug. 26 with driving a car without the owner’s consent and sending threatening text messages to injure the car’s owner. Williams took his now ex-girlfriend's car, a silver Pontiac Grand Prix, without her permission, according to the complaint. When William’s ex-girlfriend called and texted him asking him to return her car, he responded with threats against her and her family, according to the complaint.
Keith L. Thames
Keith L. Thames, 28, of La Crosse, was charged Aug. 26 with felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, all domestic-abuse offenses. The officer arrived on scene to a partially opened front door and a woman yelling on the phone. The victim told the officer that Thames kicked in her window screen and front door, entered her house, and strangled her and threw her to the ground, according to the complaint. The victim told the officer she had pain in her neck and abdomen, and that she was pregnant.
Jonathan R. Brown
Jonathan R. Brown, 22, was charged Aug. 26 with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was in Copeland Park after hours, according to the complaint, and had “a small plastic bag with a white rock-like substance inside.” Brown also had another plastic bag that contained “a small tiny green leaf” and a digital scale in his backpack. Brown does not have a permanent address.
Cody A. Brantner
Cody A. Brantner, 25, of Holmen, was charged Aug. 26 with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor damage to property and theft. A trail camera recorded images of two men who looked like Brantner and Brantner’s friend stealing a four-wheeler from Brantner’s friend’s neighbor’s property, according to the complaint. Brantner, who was out on bond from another felony charge, told police it was his idea to take the four-wheeler.
Ayi Nmi Ayite-Atayi
Ayi Nmi Ayite-Atayi, 32, of La Crosse, was charged Aug. 26 with felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all domestic-abuse offenses. He was arrested Aug. 25 after a 4:17 a.m. call to La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center from a woman screaming for help, according to the complaint. Two officers arrived on scene and entered the building by force.
Nathan Juran
Nathan W. Juran, 24, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 23 with retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping. Juran was identified as a man seen on surveillance taking an iPhone and an Apple Watch from Pawn America in Onalaska, according to the complaint.
Debra White
Debra M. White, 58, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 22 with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. White struck one man Aug. 21 and was in the same park as another in violation of a previous bond forbidding her to have contact with him, according to the complaint.
Michaell M. Shilling
Michaell M. Shilling, 36, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 22 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shilling had a tin with methamphetamine and a glass pipe with THC residue in her possession Aug. 14 when police found her at a storage facility at 11:55 p.m., according to the complaint.
Angela Sale
Angela R. Sale, 40, no permanent address, was charged with being a fugitive. Sale failed to appear for a hearing in Houston County, Minn., according to the complaint.
Sean Johnson
Sean C. Johnson, 27, West Salem, was charged Aug. 21 with felony intimidation of victim and false imprisonment, both as a repeat offender and with a domestic-abuse enhancer. Johnson went to a woman’s home, entered her bedroom and held her down, according to the complaint. The victim told police he took her phone after she called 911 and tried to make her tell dispatchers she was OK.
Thomas A. Baker Jr.
Thomas A. Baker Jr., 22, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 21 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-abuse enhancer. Baker took a woman’s phone Aug. 5 and then when she managed to get it away from him and threatened to call police, he pinned her against the wall by her neck, according to the complaint. He also threw her to the ground and dragged her by the hair.
Phillip Dunn
Phillip S. Dunn, 32, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 21 with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and operating while revoked. Dunn violated bond conditions when he drove a vehicle down Fifth Avenue Aug. 20 after his driver’s license was revoked due to a drunken driving conviction, according to the complaint.
Trevyn Sanders
Trevyn J. Sanders, 22, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 21 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-abuse enhancer. On Aug. 15, Sanders pushed a woman to the ground, dragged her by the arm hard enough to leave a mark and put his hands around her neck so she couldn’t breathe, according to the complaint.
Michael T. Schutz
Michael T. Schutz, 35, Holmen, was charged Aug. 21 with physical abuse of a child. Schutz hit a child in the leg, leaving a handprint, Aug. 3, according to the complaint.
Peter N. Torres
Peter N. Torres, 35, of 1004 Wood St., was charged Aug. 19 with being a fugitive. Torres, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third or subsequent offense) and willful disruption of a magistrate court in Winneshiek County, Iowa, was found at an apartment at 1321 Fourth St. S. on Aug. 19, according to the criminal complaint.
Jeffery A. Berry
Jeffery A. Berry, 56, of 2435 Jackson St., was charged Aug. 19 with being a fugitive. Berry, who is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle/syringe in Winona County, Minn., was found at the Walmart on Mormon Coulee Road on Aug. 19, according to the criminal complaint.
Donald F. Greeno
Donald F. Greeno, 61, of La Crosse, was charged Aug. 19 with felony bail jumping. Greeno was arrested after purchasing a sandwich Aug. 16 at the Kwik Trip at 71 Copeland Ave. Surveillance cameras caught Greeno changing the price tag on the sandwich, so it would be cheaper, according to the criminal complaint.
John E. Mullen
John E. Mullen, 30, of Brownsville, Minn., was charged Aug. 19 with being a fugitive. Mullen, who is charged with stalking in Houston County, Minn., was found near the intersection of Market Street and West Avenue on Aug. 17, according to the criminal complaint.
Colleen M. Kjos
Colleen M. Kjos, 42, of 1747 Rose St., was charged Aug. 19 with driving while intoxicated and driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, her fourth offense of each. Kjos was arrested the night of Aug. 17, after failing to change lanes while passing a parked squad car on Hwy. 53 near Riders Club Road in Onalaska. A preliminary breath test showed her blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.106 percent, according to the criminal complaint.
Adam Kuhlmann
Adam J. Kuhlmann, 33, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 16 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeater. Kuhlmann was seen on surveillance video at about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15 stealing a bike from outside the La Crosse Public Main Library, according to the complaint. Kuhlmann was found 8 p.m. that same day sleeping in a storage unit on the 800 block of Seventh Street, and had methamphetamine, a pipe and four 20 mg Lisonopril pills, which is a prescription blood pressure medication, according to the complaint.
Jacob Hill
Jacob E. Hill, 29, Prairie Du Chien, was charged Aug. 16 with possession with intent to deliver counterfeit methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of THC. Hill arranged to sell methamphetamine in Holmen that turned out to be aquarium salt while out on bond, according to the complaint. He also had marijuana in the vehicle he was driving.
Cole Passe
Cole A. Passe, 44, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 16 with one count each of felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Passe violated two bonds when he had alcohol in his system Aug. 15 during a Justice Sanctions test, according to the complaint.
Bridget M. Schoenfeld
Bridget M. Schoenfeld, 25, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 16 with possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property and misdemeanor bail jumping. Schoenfeld had a hypodermic needle with methamphetamine in her possession and was out on bond Aug. 6 when she was arrested for riding a stolen bicycle In La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Terrilyn Karrigan
Terrilyn M. Karrigan, 50, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 15 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration and fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Karrigan was pulled over Aug. 14 for swerving all over the road in Onalaska and a preliminary breath test performed at the La Crosse County Jail showed she had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.268%, more than three times the legal limit, according to the complaint.
Reuben Bates
Reuben E. Bates, 44, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 15 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bates had meth and a glass pipe when he was found camping in a parking ramp stairwell Aug. 14, according to the complaint.
Dylan Stika
Dylan E. Stika, 27, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 15 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-abuse enhancer. Stika used his forearm to pin a woman’s neck against a car seat Aug. 6, according to the complaint.
Jack Scheske
Jack D. Scheske, 38, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 15 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker. Scheske violated terms of a previously bond Feb. 12 when he had .3 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia in his bedroom, and spit on a firefighter, according to the complaint.
Christopher Burkhart
Christopher S. Burkhart, 37, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 15 with possession of stolen property and felony bail jumping. Burkhart violated the terms of a previous bond when he had a stolen credit card June 19, according to the report.
Matthew Kinserdahl
Matthew E. Kinserdahl, 37, Onalaska, was charged Aug. 15 with discharging bodily fluids at a public safety officer, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property. Kinserdahl spat on a police officer responding to a report he was swearing and yelling, “This is war,” at his neighbor, according to the complaint.
Kaila M. Hying
Kaila M. Hying, 18, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 15 with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hying entered an unlocked vehicle Aug. 3, found keys inside and decided to “go for a cruise,” according to the complaint. The vehicle was reported stolen and she was pulled over, and a police search revealed two glass pipes.
Melissa Russell
Melissa L. Russell, 45, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 14 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a minor child in the vehicle and fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in the blood with a minor child in the vehicle. Russell had two children about age 5 in her vehicle when she was pulled over just after midnight Aug. 14 for driving 15 mph in a 45 mph zone and swerving all over the road, according to the complaint. She also told police she smoked meth about four hours prior to driving, according to the report.
Javontay Scott
Javontay L. Scott, 28, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 14 with strangulation and suffocation, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender. Scott attacked a woman in the parking lot of Walgreens, 900 West Ave. S., at about 3:40 a.m., putting his arm around her neck and squeezing, according to the complaint.
Brian Baradic
Brian E. Baradic, 51, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 14 with stalking. Baradic contacted a woman twice without her permission hours after being released on a previous stalking charge with the same woman, according to the complaint. Baradic told police “they have a connection, and he really wants to be with her,” according to the report.
Megan A. Olson
Megan A. Olson, 34, Mindoro, was charged Aug. 14 with possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Olson had 335 grams of methamphetamine, two used syringes, a wooden grinder with marijuana residue, heroin and four blue pills identified as Vyvanse, a prescription medication, when she was the passenger in a car that was pulled over July 19 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Nya K Thao
Nya K. Thao, 31, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 14 with possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeater. Thao lied about his name to police Aug. 7 and had methamphetamine, marijuana and a glass pipe in his possession, according to the complaint.
Christopher Burkhart
Christopher S. Burkhart, 37, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 14 with retail theft, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. Burkhart walked out of the Cass Street Kwik Trip Aug. 8 with an ice cream, cheeseburger, fountain drink, candy bar and bag of fruit snacks without paying while an officer was investigation a fraud complaint in the store, according to the complaint.
Shana Holling
Shana M. Holling, 30, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 14 with being a fugitive. Holling was wanted for a probation violation in Hennepin County, Minn., according to the complaint.
James Luhman
James D. Luhman, 38, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 13 with two counts of delivering heroin, battery to an emergency rescue worker and three counts of felony bail jumping. Luhman violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting new crimes when he sold a confidential informant 1 gram of heroin July 11 and 0.5 grams of heroin July 17 during a pair of controlled buy operations, according to the complaint. Luhman also grabbed a paramedic’s wrist, twisted and shoved him Aug. 5 while in the emergency room, according to a second complaint.
Nhia Thao
Nhia Thao, 30, Onalaska, was charged Aug. 13 with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct. Thao bit a 5-year-old on the cheek April 29, leaving a mark, and argued with a woman and threw a phone in front of children July 28, according to the complaint.
Michael Dufay
Michael J. Dufay, 34, Mauston, Wis., was charged Aug. 13 with possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving stolen property. Dufay was in a car with a backpack that had a stolen .22 rifle Aug. 10, according to the complaint.
Debrian A. Hayes
Debrian A. Hayes, 23, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 13 with substantial battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. Hayes hit a woman in the head several times, leaving her bleeding, June 9 after entering her home without her permission, according to the complaint. When Hayes was located by police Aug. 7, he ran away before being arrested, police say.
Joshua Johnson
Joshua D. Johnson, 33, Holmen, was charged Aug. 13 with theft. Johnson issued himself 43 checks from his workplace, adding up to $9,506.10, and padded expense reports to receive an extra $384.28 from his employer, according to the complaint.
Caleb Williams
Caleb L. Williams, 24, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 13 with possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Williams had 0.2 grams of a brown powdery substance identified as heroin and a black pipe in his pocket at 2:48 a.m. Aug. 13, according to the complaint.
Brian Johnson
Brian D. Johnson, 41, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 12 with possession of a narcotic and misdemeanor bail jumping as a repeater. Johnson had 1.6 grams of heroin when he was found sleeping in a parking lot Aug. 9, according to the complaint.
Reginald Henry
Reginald M. Henry, 32, La Crosse, was charged Friday, Aug. 9, with possession of methamphetamine. Henry appeared under the influence of drugs and had a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine mixed in with salt in a salt shaker Aug. 4, according to the complaint.
Jonathan Baum
Jonathan M. Baum, 23, La Crosse, was charged Friday, Aug. 9, with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender. Baum stopped a woman from leaving his apartment after an argument and hit her several times over the head, leaving her with four or five scratches on her face, according to the complaint.
Glen Taylor Jr.
Glen P. Taylor Jr., 42, La Crosse, was charged Friday, Aug. 9, with felony bail jumping. Taylor had contact with a woman in violation of a previous bond, according to the complaint.
Zachariah Sonsalla
Zachariah G. Sonsalla, 18, was charged Aug. 9 with possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sonsalla had 65.2 grams of marijuana in four plastic bags, a glass bong and a bag of cocaine at about 1:41 a.m. July 20 when stopped for loitering in a church parking lot in West Salem, according to the complaint.
Tavier Holling
Tavier M. Holling, 27, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 9 with felony bail jumping and criminal damage to property. Holling broke a window at an area hospital Aug. 8, which violated a previous bond forbidding him from committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Tamica Wright
Tamica D. Wright, 24, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 9 with delivery of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Wright sold 13.8 grams to a confidential informant April 15, which violated a previous bond forbidding her from committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Virgil R Stewart Jr
Virgil Ronnell Stewart Jr., 26, St. Paul, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with being a fugitive. Stewart is facing strangulation charges in Ramsey County, Minn., according to the complaint.
Bryant D. Trussell
Bryant D. Trussell, 42, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with delivery of cocaine as a repeat offender, possession of THC as a repeat offender, possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Trussell sold 1.2 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant July 24 and had marijuana and a pipe when he was located July 31, according to the complaint.
Leah K. Sander
Leah K. Sander, 26, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Sander hit a woman, knocking her to the ground and chipping her tooth, during an argument July 13, according to the complaint.
Willie V. McCoy Sr.
Willie V. McCoy Sr., 57, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoy had 1 gram of heroin and a crack pipe in his possession Aug. 2, according to the complaint.
Benjamin Groth
Benjamin R. Groth, 39, no permanent address, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 7, with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft and being a fugitive. Groth violated terms of a previous bond Aug. 1 when he took $506.23 worth of items from Walmart, according to the complaint. He was also wanted on charges of theft in Allamakee County, Iowa.
Connor Dwight
Connor M. Dwight, 29, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 7, with possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor theft, receiving stolen property, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dwight had 0.2 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, stolen credit cards and checks, a stolen cellphone and stolen license plates in his possession Aug. 6, according to the complaint.
Quintin Stello
Quintin A. Stello, 28, Sparta, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 7, with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and two counts bail jumping. Stello punched and choked a woman while driving in Rockland Aug. 2, violating terms of a previous bond forbidding him from committing new crimes and contacting the woman, according to the complaint.
Brian S. Holliday
Brian S. Holliday, 58, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 7 with possession of methamphetamine. Holliday had a 1.2-gram package of methamphetamine in his car where he was found sleeping at about 5 p.m. July 27, according to the complaint.
Christina Calloway
Christina W. Calloway, 41, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 7 with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. Calloway entered the home of a man without his permission and is seen on video punching him May 24, according to the complaint. Police say Calloway had 0.9 grams of methamphetamine when she was taken into custody Aug. 7.
Ray Welcome
Ray M. Welcome, 56, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with three counts of misdemeanor battery and felony intimidation of a victim, each with a domestic abuse enhancer. Welcome hit a woman three times while driving Aug. 3 and threw her phone out the window of the car when she attempted to call authorities, according to the complaint.
Joseph T. Schmitt
Joseph T. Schmitt, 30, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with escape and resisting an officer. Schmitt was handcuffed in preparation to be taken into custody on a warrant, then ran away on foot, freeing one of hands before again being located and handcuffed by police, according to the complaint.
William Kraus
William J. Kraus, 35, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 5 with possession of narcotic drugs. Kraus had two hypodermic needles with heroin inside Aug. 3 while at Burns Park in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Dawn Lindley
Dawn Lindley, 31, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 2 with felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer. Lindley, who has warrants for her arrest, provided a false name to officers when the vehicle she was a passenger in was pulled over, according to the criminal complaint.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or
kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.