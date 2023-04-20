A 31-year-old Racine woman is free on a $1,500 signature bond after she allegedly beat a child who required emergency room treatment.

Elizabeth C. Kim was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of physical abuse of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded April 6 to Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, where staff reported that a young child sustained injuries consistent with abuse. The complaint says a CAT scan revealed bleeding on the brain. There were numerous bruises over the child’s entire body and cuts on her feet.

The abuse reportedly happened shortly after midnight April 6. A witness said he received a text from Kim saying the child had been sleepwalking and got outside. Kim texted that she had to drag the child back inside as the child was kicking and screaming and was covered in mud. Kim texted that she had to hose down the child and that the child was covered with bruises. The child was transported by private vehicle three hours later to a local hospital.

The child was interviewed by investigators April 7. The child reportedly said that Kim was being mean to her and that she “threw me outside and I fell on the sidewalk.”

Court records show that Kim changed her address from Onalaska to Racine since the incident. Her next court date is a May 5 preliminary hearing.