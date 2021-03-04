Former school chaplain pleads not guilty in sexual assault case

A former Chippewa Falls school leader is denying charges made against him.
Charles Richmond, a 31-year-old former school chaplain at Notre Dame Middle School and McDonell Area Catholic High Schools in Chippewa Falls, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment hearing Wednesday in Chippewa Falls after probable cause for trial was found. A jury trial is being scheduled for later this year.
Richmond is currently out of custody on $10,000 bail and will appear in court later this year.
Prior to being charged, Richmond had been listed as parochial administrator of Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Viroqua.
The case involves a criminal complaint against Richmond wherein it accuses him of having inappropriate contact between September 2016 and May 2017 with a student while serving as the schools’ chaplain. Wisconsin court records show the allegations include repeated sexual assault of the child, listed as at least three violations of first- and second-degree sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer interviewed a 19-year-old female on March 5, 2020, who said that Richmond touched her in a sexual manner multiple times. The assaults occurred in her sophomore year, before she turned 16.
The victim said that she and Richmond were in “constant communication” on her social media apps. She said, “Father Richmond was very touchy, always having his hands on her to include touching her shoulder, her back, and her butt.” He also asked her to sit on his lap and give her hugs.
The officer interviewed Richmond on May 14, 2020, where he admitted to three or four incidents of “sexual contact.”
The decision to go to trial came after a judge heard testimony from a witness and a Chippewa Falls Police Department investigator during a preliminary hearing.
A jury trial is being planned for later this year.