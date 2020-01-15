Former Tomah VA nurse sentenced for prescribing opioids

“J.A.” told law enforcement that he became addicted to opioids due to Amble’s prescriptions and had to suffer through withdrawal without medical care.

Amble betrayed the trust the VA placed in her by using her prescription pad to provide controlled substances without proper pre-screening or follow-up care, Corey wrote.

Amble was caught by the Inspector General’s office when an irregularity was noticed in records of medications she dispensed.

Amble’s attorney, Dawn Marie Harris, of La Crosse, asked that her client be put on two years’ probation because the she has already lost her job, her ability to write prescriptions will probably never be restored, and the stigma of committing a felony.

Amble also would be punished while the Medical Center’s chief of staff was not. Dr. David Houlihan, who was called the Tomah VA’s “Candy Man” for allegedly overly medicating veteran patients with narcotics for years, was never charged. He was fired by the Tomah VA in 2015, but then established an independent psychiatric practice in La Crosse before arranging to surrender his medical license by 2017

