Forty windows smashed during La Crosse vandalism spree

Vandals damaged 40 windows during an 11-day spree in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, most of the incidents occurred on the city's North Side between Aug. 12-23. Police say the vandal or vandals used rocks to smash car, residential and commercial windows.

Police report that the majority of the vandalism occurred during the overnight hours. Three of the cases involved vehicle entry.

"The La Crosse Police Department would like to remind the community that if you observe any suspicious behavior, hear glass break or hear car alarms go off, please contact law enforcement immediately," the department posted on its Facebook page. "If you have home security camera footage that you believe may be related to these incidents, please contact us."

Police also advised residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from vehicles whenever possible.

Anyone with information or video about the incidents is asked to call the police department's non-emergency number at 608-782-7575. Tips can be provided anonymously to La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-782-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrossecrimestoppers.com.

Citizens can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via their cell phone.