Four arrested in La Crosse after drug sting, 100 grams narcotics and $20,000 cash seized
La Crosse area authorities seized more than 100 grams of narcotics Wednesday and arrested four people as part of a drug investigation, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Lavon Liggins.jpg

Liggins

City investigators worked with the town of Campbell Police Department and La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a report that Lavon Liggins, 39, La Crosse, was selling fentanyl and heroin while out on bond for previous drug-related charges.

Police worked with confidential informants to do two drug stings in which Liggins sold fentanyl, according to authorities.

Anthony Owens.jpg

Owens

Liggins was pulled over for a traffic stop and arrested.

Brittany Balsey.jpg

Balsey

Police then received a search warrant about 8 p.m. to enter his home on the 1700 block of La Crescent Street, where Brittany M. Basley, 29, Anthony M. Owens, 42, and Shana M. Huntington, 30, all of La Crosse, were arrested without incident, according to police.

Police also seized 111.5 grams of fentanyl, 5.4 grams of ecstasy, $20,010 in cash, a 2011 BMW 525 Sedan, a 2009 Dodge Challenger and a 2011 BMW X5 SUV, as well as marijuana, a scale and baggies.

Shana Huntington.jpg

Huntington

An infant in the apartment was placed with La Crosse County Child Protective Services.

The four people arrested are scheduled to be in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday afternoon.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

