A traffic stop Monday evening in Blair resulted in the arrest of four people on charges of drug possession and bail jumping.
Carl Luther, 40, Katina Russo, 46, Travis Turnmire, 43, and Rosalie Hale, 41, were pulled over by Blair Police Department officers at 7:52 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Olson and Tappen Streets. The Independence Police Department dog, Crush, was deployed and alerted officers of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, according to the police report.
A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was taken into protective custody by Trempealeau County Human Services.
Luther, Russo, Turnmire and Hale were all charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. Luther was also charged of OWI second-offense, with a child younger than 16 in the vehicle, while Hale also was charged with possession of marijuana, according to the report.
The Blair Police Department was assisted by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, Independence Police Department, Whitehall Police Department and Trempealeau County Human Services. The incident is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.