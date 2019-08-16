Judge Todd Bjerke told a La Crosse man he was lucky to be standing in his courtroom Friday as he charged him in connection with a fight involving a police officer and four men earlier this week.
Sean T. Suiter, 18, La Crosse, was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with threatening a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer and two counts of disorderly conduct for his part of a incident Wednesday night at the Days Inn in the town of Campbell.
According to the complaint:
Suiter, along with Terrell Sanders, 19, Jacob Owens, 21, and John Owens, 23, were being loud and starting fights with hotel staff about 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, so a staff member called police.
A Campbell Police Department officer arrived to find the four men in the courtyard and Jacob Owens yelling, “Fight me, (n-word),” at the hotel general manager, who is white. The officer told Jacob Owens to stop yelling and grabbed his arm when he attempted to walk away.
John and Jacob Owens both began yelling at the officer for touching Jacob’s arm and Sanders and Suiters both approached the lone officer and began yelling profanities. The officer drew her Taser and pointed it at them, instructing them to back up, then told Jacob to get on the ground and John to back away from Jacob.
When they did not move, the officer holstered her Taser and knocked John to the ground, then used her Taser on Jacob, causing him to fall to the ground as well, while Sanders and Suiter continued to swear at her. Once she placed handcuffs on John and Jacob, Sanders reached toward her face, then pulled away when she blocked his wrist and ran. Meanwhile, Suiter began jumping up and down, yelling, “I will (expletive) kill you, (expletive). I will kill you. I can do what I want.”
Suiter is also accused of slapping the officer’s arm and threatening her again before a La Crosse police officer arrived to help. The La Crosse officer began to take Sanders into custody, and Sanders pulled away and continued to resist.
More officers arrived and all four were taken into custody.
A fifth man was also present; however, he was trying to calm the situation, according to police. Jacob is also accused of breaking an air conditioning unit and threatening to rape both the hotel manager and the Campbell officer, according to the complaint.
“I read the complaint, and you’re lucky you were not just shot, straight up,” Bjerke told Suiter in court. “Most jurisdictions around the country, you probably would have been.”
Bjerke was hesitant, but followed the pretrial report recommendation and ordered a $2,000 signature bond for Suiter, saying, “I hope you learn from this.”
“I will, your honor,” Suiter said.
Jacob was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and resisting an officer, and released on a $2,000 signature bond on the condition he abide by a curfew and not consume alcohol.
John was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. He was released on a $1,500 signature bond, prohibited from consuming alcohol and required to submit to alcohol testing.
Sanders was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, and released on a signature bond.
Jacob E. Hill, 29, Prairie Du Chien, was charged Aug. 16 with possession with intent to deliver counterfeit methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of THC. Hill arranged to sell methamphetamine in Holmen that turned out to be aquarium salt while out on bond, according to the complaint. He also had marijuana in the vehicle he was driving.
Cole Passe
Bridget M. Schoenfeld
Bridget M. Schoenfeld, 25, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 16 with possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property and misdemeanor bail jumping. Schoenfeld had a hypodermic needle with methamphetamine in her possession and was out on bond Aug. 6 when she was arrested for riding a stolen bicycle In La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Terrilyn Karrigan
Reuben Bates
Dylan Stika
Jack Scheske
Jack D. Scheske, 38, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 15 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker. Scheske violated terms of a previously bond Feb. 12 when he had .3 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia in his bedroom, and spit on a firefighter, according to the complaint.
Christopher Burkhart
Matthew Kinserdahl
Kaila M. Hying
Kaila M. Hying, 18, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 15 with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hying entered an unlocked vehicle Aug. 3, found keys inside and decided to “go for a cruise,” according to the complaint. The vehicle was reported stolen and she was pulled over, and a police search revealed two glass pipes.
Melissa Russell
Javontay Scott
Brian Baradic
Megan A. Olson
Megan A. Olson, 34, Mindoro, was charged Aug. 14 with possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Olson had 335 grams of methamphetamine, two used syringes, a wooden grinder with marijuana residue, heroin and four blue pills identified as Vyvanse, a prescription medication, when she was the passenger in a car that was pulled over July 19 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Nya K Thao
Christopher Burkhart
Shana Holling
James Luhman
Nhia Thao
Nhia Thao, 30, Onalaska, was charged Aug. 13 with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct. Thao bit a 5-year-old on the cheek April 29, leaving a mark, and argued with a woman and threw a phone in front of children July 28, according to the complaint.
Michael Dufay
Debrian A. Hayes
Debrian A. Hayes, 23, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 13 with substantial battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. Hayes hit a woman in the head several times, leaving her bleeding, June 9 after entering her home without her permission, according to the complaint. When Hayes was located by police Aug. 7, he ran away before being arrested, police say.
Joshua Johnson
Caleb Williams
Brian Johnson
Reginald Henry
Jonathan Baum
Glen Taylor Jr.
Zachariah Sonsalla
Zachariah G. Sonsalla, 18, was charged Aug. 9 with possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sonsalla had 65.2 grams of marijuana in four plastic bags, a glass bong and a bag of cocaine at about 1:41 a.m. July 20 when stopped for loitering in a church parking lot in West Salem, according to the complaint.
Tavier Holling
Tamica Wright
Virgil R Stewart Jr
Bryant D. Trussell
Bryant D. Trussell, 42, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with delivery of cocaine as a repeat offender, possession of THC as a repeat offender, possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Trussell sold 1.2 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant July 24 and had marijuana and a pipe when he was located July 31, according to the complaint.
Leah K. Sander
Leah K. Sander, 26, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Sander hit a woman, knocking her to the ground and chipping her tooth, during an argument July 13, according to the complaint.
Willie V. McCoy Sr.
Willie V. McCoy Sr., 57, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoy had 1 gram of heroin and a crack pipe in his possession Aug. 2, according to the complaint.
Benjamin Groth
Connor Dwight
Quintin Stello
Brian S. Holliday
Brian S. Holliday, 58, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 7 with possession of methamphetamine. Holliday had a 1.2-gram package of methamphetamine in his car where he was found sleeping at about 5 p.m. July 27, according to the complaint.
Christina Calloway
Ray Welcome
Joseph T. Schmitt
Joseph T. Schmitt, 30, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with escape and resisting an officer. Schmitt was handcuffed in preparation to be taken into custody on a warrant, then ran away on foot, freeing one of hands before again being located and handcuffed by police, according to the complaint.
