Four La Crosse residents arrested after search uncovers 111 grams of fentanyl, over $20,000 cash

The La Crosse Police Department sent a confidential informant to make a controlled buy Aug. 18 from Liggins, who was accompanied by Basley in his car and sold the informant 11.5 grams of fentanyl for $900. During a second controlled buy Sept. 1, Liggins drove a vehicle owned by Huntington to meet the informant and sold them 19.2 grams of fentanyl at a cost of $2,000.

According to the criminal complaint, “This is the most amount of fentanyl that the police department has ever purchased in a controlled buy and is definitely not for personal use. This amount of fentanyl could be broken up into 190 different doses if this is how somebody wanted to sell it.”

On Sept. 2, officers were authorized to conduct a no-knock search warrant of 1711 La Crescent St., Apartment #110, the listed address for all four parties. The warrant was executed about 8 p.m. and Basley, along with her two-month- old baby, Owens and Huntington were present at the residence. Liggins was stopped in his vehicle near the Clinton Street boat landing.

During the search, officers found more than $20,000 in cash, including bills registered from the controlled buy. A dresser with socks and men’s undergarments contained about $4,000, while $750 was found in the pocket of pants belonging to Owens and Basley’s purse held $14,020, according to the criminal complaint.