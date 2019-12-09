You are the owner of this article.
Fox Lake man arrested for dealing meth at La Crosse Walgreens
James Vinson mug

Vinson

A Fox Lake, Wis., man was charged Monday with dealing methamphetamine in La Crosse after he was arrested last week at the Rose Street Walgreens.

According to the criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police arranged for a confidential informant to purchase 4 ounces of meth for $1,800 from James. D. Vinson, 33. The informant and Vinson met Dec. 5 in the Walgreens parking lot.

Vinson went in and out of the store several times, and then spotted investigators walking toward him, according to the complaint. He ran into the store, ignoring police orders to stop. Investigators entered to see him standing by the register looking confused, and he was then taken into custody.

The criminal informant turned over 114.6 grams of meth that Vinson left in their car, and police found 4 grams of meth on Vinson’s person.

Vinson was charged with delivery of meth as a repeat offender and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Ramona Gonzalez.

