Fox Lake man arrested for dealing meth at La Crosse Walgreens

A Fox Lake, Wis., man was charged Monday with dealing methamphetamine in La Crosse after he was arrested last week at the Rose Street Walgreens.
According to the criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police arranged for a confidential informant to purchase 4 ounces of meth for $1,800 from James. D. Vinson, 33. The informant and Vinson met Dec. 5 in the Walgreens parking lot.
Vinson went in and out of the store several times, and then spotted investigators walking toward him, according to the complaint. He ran into the store, ignoring police orders to stop. Investigators entered to see him standing by the register looking confused, and he was then taken into custody.
The criminal informant turned over 114.6 grams of meth that Vinson left in their car, and police found 4 grams of meth on Vinson’s person.
Vinson was charged with delivery of meth as a repeat offender and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Ramona Gonzalez.
Thomas Stein
Christina Sievert
Benjamin Harr
Travis Heal
Michael Wilson Jr.
Michael DeGregg
Francis A. Okonmah
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Jack Freitag
Jonathan Baum
Tyler Peterson
Tiffany Penkalski
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
Tristen Schmeckpeper
Rebekka Ames
Darnell Hamilton
Benjamin Stetzer
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
