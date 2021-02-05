Galesville man accused of firing round inside apartment complex

Police arrested a 60-year-old Galesville man after he allegedly discharged a firearm from inside his own apartment unit. Greg Steven Reedy was taken into custody Tuesday for endangering safety by use of a firearm.

According to the Galesville Police Department, police responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a complaint that someone fired a bullet through a patio door and that multiple gunshots followed. Police determined the rounds came from Reedy's unit and that bullets he fired also penetrated an adjacent apartment building. No injuries were reported.