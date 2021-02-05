Galesville man accused of firing round inside apartment complex

Police arrested a 60-year-old Galesville man after he allegedly discharged a firearm from inside his own apartment unit. Greg Steven Reedy was taken into custody Tuesday for endangering safety by use of a firearm.
According to the Galesville Police Department, police responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a complaint that someone fired a bullet through a patio door and that multiple gunshots followed. Police determined the rounds came from Reedy's unit and that bullets he fired also penetrated an adjacent apartment building. No injuries were reported.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office and Trempealeau Police Department assisted Galesville police at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.