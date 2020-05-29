You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Galesville man arrested for murder during Minneapolis protests
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Galesville man arrested for murder during Minneapolis protests

From the Stories, photos and videos of the unrest in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd series
{{featured_button_text}}

A Galesville man was arrested Thursday on a murder charge in Minneapolis during protests over the death of George Floyd.

John R. Rieple, 59, was booked into the Hennepin County Jail early Thursday morning and is being held without bond.

According to Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder, police responded to a report of an gravely injured man on the sidewalk outside of Cadillac Pawn and Jewelry on 25th and Lake streets in Minneapolis.

Police located a gunshot wound and attempted CPR; however, the man died at the hospital.

“The facts of what lead up to the shooting are still being sorted out,” Elder said in a press conference early Thursday morning.

According to his LinkedIn page, Rieple is the owner of the pawnshop in Minneapolis.

Elder was unable to confirm reports that the deceased was looting the pawn shop.

“That is one of the theories that we’re looking into. As I said, the body was found outside, and there are a couple different scenarios as to what may have happened,” Elder said.

Elder declined to go into detail about those scenarios, saying the investigation was ongoing.

“We want to make sure we have all of the facts moving forward. We don’t want to cast aspersions on somebody if in fact they were not doing anything wrong,” Elder said.

+35 Photos: Minneapolis police station set afire in third night of protests

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News