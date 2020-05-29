Galesville man arrested for murder during Minneapolis protests

A Galesville man was arrested Thursday on a murder charge in Minneapolis during protests over the death of George Floyd.
John R. Rieple, 59, was booked into the Hennepin County Jail early Thursday morning and is being held without bond.
According to Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder, police responded to a report of an gravely injured man on the sidewalk outside of Cadillac Pawn and Jewelry on 25th and Lake streets in Minneapolis.
Police located a gunshot wound and attempted CPR; however, the man died at the hospital.
“The facts of what lead up to the shooting are still being sorted out,” Elder said in a press conference early Thursday morning.
According to his LinkedIn page, Rieple is the owner of the pawnshop in Minneapolis.
Elder was unable to confirm reports that the deceased was looting the pawn shop.
“That is one of the theories that we’re looking into. As I said, the body was found outside, and there are a couple different scenarios as to what may have happened,” Elder said.
Elder declined to go into detail about those scenarios, saying the investigation was ongoing.
“We want to make sure we have all of the facts moving forward. We don’t want to cast aspersions on somebody if in fact they were not doing anything wrong,” Elder said.
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
AP Week in Pictures, North America
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
In this Series
Stories, photos and videos of the unrest in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd
-
Updated
Galesville man arrested for murder during Minneapolis protests
-
Updated
Watch now: Protests in Minneapolis after George Floyd killing
-
Updated
Photos: Minneapolis police station set afire in third night of protests
- 11 updates
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.