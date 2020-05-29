Galesville man arrested for murder during Minneapolis protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Galesville man was arrested Thursday on a murder charge in Minneapolis during protests over the death of George Floyd.

John R. Rieple, 59, was booked into the Hennepin County Jail early Thursday morning and is being held without bond.

According to Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder, police responded to a report of an gravely injured man on the sidewalk outside of Cadillac Pawn and Jewelry on 25th and Lake streets in Minneapolis.

Police located a gunshot wound and attempted CPR; however, the man died at the hospital.

“The facts of what lead up to the shooting are still being sorted out,” Elder said in a press conference early Thursday morning.

According to his LinkedIn page, Rieple is the owner of the pawnshop in Minneapolis.

Elder was unable to confirm reports that the deceased was looting the pawn shop.