Galesville man charged in three burglaries

A 44-year-old Galesville man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with three Jan. 8 burglaries.

Brian Jaderston faces three felony counts of burglary to a building/dwelling, a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to alarm at a retail store shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the town of Farmington, where Jaderston reportedly drove a vehicle into the front door to gain entry. The cash register was opened with a crowbar, and the owner reported cigarettes and energy drinks were missing.

Later in the afternoon, a town of Holland resident called police and reported forced entry to her trailer. The resident said numerous items were stolen, including alcohol, two wedding rings and other jewelry. The resident identified Jaderston as a suspect.

Police located Jaderston Jan. 9 at the Hampton Inn in La Crosse. The complaint says Jaderston attempted the escape through a first-floor window before he was apprehended.