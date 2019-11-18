{{featured_button_text}}

A Galesville man was charged Monday with a felony after he threatened the family of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office deputy who arrested him for drunken driving.

David Bee Lor, 25, Galesville, was charged with threat to a family member of a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Lor crashed his car about 11 p.m. Saturday and a sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene, according to the complaint. The deputy suspected Lor had been drinking and Lor admitted to being drunk; however, the deputy was unable to conduct field sobriety tests because of Lor’s belligerence, according to the report.

David Lor

Lor

Lor told the deputy, “If I wanted to blow your brains out, I would have,” and “Once I get out, trust me, your family gonna listen, (expletive),” as well as other threats against the deputy’s family, according to the complaint.

Lor was previously convicted of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in 2014.

Lor’s attorney requested a signature bond, noting Lor’s lack of criminal history; however, that request was denied by Judge Gloria Doyle

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

“Your conduct on this evening gives me concern for the community,” Doyle said.

She ordered a $400 cash bond and prohibited him from having contact with the deputy or the deputy’s family. If Lor posts bond, he will be prohibited from drinking alcohol and required to submit to alcohol testing by Justice Support Services.

+21 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in November

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.