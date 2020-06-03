Galesville man released from Minneapolis jail, authorities investigating murder charge

A Galesville man has been released from Hennepin County Jail while authorities continue to investigate the death of a man outside of his Minneapolis pawn shop.
A representative of the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Wednesday that the office has deferred charges against John Rieple, 59, pending further investigation into the May 27 shooting outside of Cadillac Pawn and Jewelry. It will have a decision in 30 to 90 days.
According to Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder, police responded to a report about 9 p.m. May 27 of a gravely injured man on the sidewalk outside of Cadillac Pawn and Jewelry on 25th and Lake streets in Minneapolis.
Police located a gunshot wound and attempted CPR; however, the man died at the hospital.
“The facts of what lead up to the shooting are still being sorted out,” Elder said in a press conference last week.
According to his LinkedIn page, Rieple is the owner of the pawnshop in Minneapolis.
Elder was unable to confirm reports that the deceased was looting the pawn shop.
“That is one of the theories that we’re looking into. As I said, the body was found outside, and there are a couple different scenarios as to what may have happened,” Elder said.
Elder declined to go into detail about those scenarios, saying the investigation was ongoing.
“We want to make sure we have all of the facts moving forward. We don’t want to cast aspersions on somebody if in fact they were not doing anything wrong,” Elder said.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
