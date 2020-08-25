Gays Mills man sentenced to prison for meth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Gays Mills man was sentenced Tuesday to six-and-a-half years in federal prison for having methamphetamine with intent to delivery.

Travis Johnson, 32, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson.

Here’s how the case unfolded:

A Crawford County sheriff’s deputy spotted an SUV being driven erratically in Soldiers Grove on Nov. 10, 2019.

The driver pulled over, left the door of the vehicle open and walked away, deputies said.

The deputy saw the driver trying to hide on a nearby patio.

When the deputy got out of his squad, the man walked toward him – and was identified as Travis Johnson, who was on extended supervision for drug-related charges, deputies said.

The SUV was searched and deputies found several grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, a digital scale coated in white residue, hypodermic needles and baggies.

When the patio was searched, deputies found a large plastic bag containing 162 grams of methamphetamine.

