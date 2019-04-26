A Gays Mills man was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in federal prison for soliciting and receiving child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
In February 2015, Ricky T. Olson, 60, used a false identity to communicate with a child via Snapchat, a social media app, and tricked the child into sending him images and videos of the child engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to a press release.
Olson, who has a lengthy and extensive criminal history, admitted to distributing the images and videos to another Snapchat user and also sent sexually explicit pictures of himself to the child, according to the press release.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation, and Olson pleaded guilty in January 2018, according to the justice department.
