A Genoa man was cited over the weekend after he hit a La Crosse traffic light, knocked the pole to the ground and then fled the scene.

A woman reported seeing a southbound car on South Avenue cross the intersection and hit the traffic light on the corner of East and South avenues at about 6:17 a.m. Saturday, before driving away, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

La Crosse police officers were able to follow a trail of fluid left by the car down South Avenue and Mormon Coulee Road, then down Shelby Road and Holly Place, to a Chevrolet Cobalt with yellow paint marks on its damaged front end, as well as damage to the roof, back windshield and under carriage.

Police called the registered owner, Daniel Nickelatti, 30, Genoa, who said he fell asleep at the wheel. Nickelatti claimed he didn’t have data on his phone to search for the La Crosse Police Department phone number and so took a cab home from his damaged vehicle, according to the police report.

Nickelatti met with police at a La Crosse Kwik Trip and received three citations: failure to notify authorities after striking property adjacent to the highway, failure to notify police of an accident and unsafe lane deviation.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

