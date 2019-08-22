Jack Wuolle, 65, of Genoa has been identified as the victim of an aircraft crash in Vernon County earlier this week.
Wuolle died Monday after his Experimental Rotorcraft Sportcopter Vortex crashed in a private field near the Viroqua Municipal Airport, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Department.
The Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center responded to the scene after a 911 call placed at 6:34 p.m. and located the aircraft in a field off Miller Road in the town of Jefferson. Wuolle was the sole occupant of the aircraft.
The Viroqua Fire Department extinguished a small fire on the aircraft, which had lost a single rotor upon impact and coasted 40 feet before coming to a stop, according to the sheriff's department.
Witnesses told officials they saw the aircraft leaving the Viroqua Municipal Airport and then heard the engine stop before the aircraft began descending.
The accident remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board, Vernon County Sheriff's Office and the Vernon County Coroner's Office.
