Gun complaint near La Crosse elementary school leads to arrest

La Crosse police arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday after he allegedly drove past Northside Elementary School multiple times while wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.

Carter R. Radde was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney's office for charges of making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct while armed, felony bail jumping and violating a probation hold. He was also issued citations for displaying a false vehicle registration plate and operating while suspended.

Carter Radde

Radde

According to police, school staff called shortly before noon to report a suspicious vehicle that drove past the school multiple times. Staff told police that the driver was wearing a mask, playing loud music with the windows rolled down and appeared to by holding a gun in the air. Staff expressed concern for students who were outside for recess.

Radde and his vehicle were located less than 30 minutes after the call. Radde told police he was on his way to pick up friends and made a wrong turn, which caused him to drive past the school more than once. He admitted to carrying an air-soft rifle, which resembles an actual gun but discharges non-lethal plastic bullets.

Radde reportedly told police he left the rifle at his friend's home after becoming was aware officers were looking for him. A mask was located in the vehicle, and the air-soft gun was located at the friend's residence. Police say Radde acknowledged how his behavior could have alarmed school staff.

Two passengers in Radde's vehicle at the time of police contact were determined not to be involved in the incident and were released.

During a Wednesday bail hearing, La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Courtney Strittmater requested a cash bond. She said it was Radde's second criminal referral in six days and that his actions outside the school represented a danger to the public.

Radde and his defense attorney, Joe Geraldson, asked for a signature bond. Radde argued that the weapon in his possession wasn't dangerous.

"It's not a real firearm," Radde said. "It's plastic."

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

