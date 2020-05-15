Harpers Ferry man sentenced on gun charges
Harpers Ferry man sentenced on gun charges

HARPERS FERRY, Iowa — A Harpers Ferry man has been sentenced to prison on federal gun charges.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Mitchell Joseph Kubik, 32, to one year and nine months in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm during a May 6 hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Kubik will be on supervised release for three years after his prison time.

Officers found a loaded .22-caliber Ruger 10-22 rifle while searching his home in April 2019, court records state. Court records allege Kubik is prohibited from having firearms because of a 2007 felony forgery conviction.

Kubik, who has a prior conviction for assault with intent to commit sex abuse stemming from a 2006 incident in Johnson County, had been arrested for failure to register as a sex offender in July 2019, but the charge was later dropped because of the federal prosecution.

