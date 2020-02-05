Hayward man charged with pointing gun at son

A Hayward man who reportedly pointed a gun at his adult son and himself while they were drinking alcohol Dec. 30 has been charged.

Matthew M. Merritt, 52, was charged in Chippewa County Court with possession of a firearm by a felon, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another person and misdemeanor battery. Merritt will appear in court Feb. 11.

According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police were called to the AmericInn hotel, 11 South Ave., shortly before midnight on Dec. 30, after an 18-year-old male reported that his father had pushed him out of their hotel room. Police observed the victim had minor bruises on his collarbone.

The victim said his father had a loaded 45 magnum, and he had held the gun to both his own head, as well as to his son’s head. Both Merritt and his son had been consuming alcohol.

“He put the gun up to my head and his head but was joking, but not 100% sure if he was joking or not,” the criminal complaint states. The victim said he was scared after seeing the gun.