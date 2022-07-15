 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Hearing delayed as Monroe County seeks attorney for Sparta homicide suspect

Shawn Hock

Hock

Monroe County is still looking for an attorney to represent a 32-year-old Sparta man accused of homicide.

Shawn J. Hock faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide and aggravated battery in the death of 32-year-old Sara Latimer of Sparta. She was found dead by Sparta police May 10 at a Jefferson Avenue residence.

During a July 14 hearing in Monroe County Circuit Court, Judge Todd Ziegler rescheduled Hock's initial appearance to Aug. 17. It marked the second time that Hock's initial appearance was delayed since his arrest June 13. He is eligible for representation by the state's Public Defender office, but the office has yet to find an attorney to take the case.

Sparta police report that Latimer died from blunt force trauma with multiple head and facial injuries. Prosecutors say Hock has a history of violence against Latimer, including domestic abuse convictions from incidents that occurred in 2020 and 2021.

People are also reading…

Hock also faces a felony charge of delivery of methamphetamine. He is being held in the Monroe County Jail on $500,000 cash bail.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

