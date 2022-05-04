High bail for two charged in La Crosse drug bust

Two people charged in a major La Crosse drug bust will need a significant amount cash to get out of jail.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne set cash bail at $500,000 for 30-year-old Raphiel D. Kuntu and $250,000 for 24-year-old Paige Roberts, both of La Crosse, during a Wednesday bond hearing. According to a pair of criminal complaints, La Crosse police found illegal drugs with a street value of $600,000 in their possession after two controlled buys.

Kuntu faces 11 felony and two misdemeanor charges, including multiple charges of possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver, four separate counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Roberts faces faces 12 felony and one misdemeanor count, including the same drug, firearms and trafficking offenses as Kuntu. She also faces charges of harboring a felon and fleeing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, police used a confidential informant to purchase 114.4 grams of methamphetamine for $1,800 from Kuntu on March 16 and 114.7 grams of methamphetamine for $1,900 from Kuntu April 13.

Police obtained a search warrant for Kuntu's and Roberts' residence at 1021 Fifth Ave. S. The complaint says police were concerned about their past history of fleeing and destroying evidence and decided to arrest the two outside the residence.

While conducting surveillance April 27, police observed Kuntu get inside a vehicle operated by Roberts. When police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Roberts allegedly accelerated on King Street at a high rate of speed. Police broke off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Kuntu exited the vehicle a short time later and was arrested at a 322 Ninth Street S. address. Roberts was located a short time later in a nearby alley and placed under arrest.

A search of the two residences reportedly found 22.06 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.98 pounds of fentanyl, 25.9 grams of cocaine and 11.98 pounds of marijuana. Police also reportedly found four handguns and $20,000 in cash.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Eric Sanford said a high cash bond was necessary for Kuntu. Sanford said Kuntu has few ties to the area and that "a staggering amount of controlled substances was recovered."

"He's clearly a for-profit drug dealer," Sanford said.

Public defender Araysa Simpson told the court that her office is still trying to arrange defense counsel for Kuntu, who faces up to 290 years in prison.

Roberts was represented by attorney Nathan Otis. He argued for a much lower bond amount and said Kuntu bore most of the responsibility for the alleged drug trafficking.

"There are some pretty stark distinctions between her and Mr. Kuntu," Otis said. "It's pretty clear that it's a situation of Mr. Kuntu's making."

Otis said Roberts is a lifelong resident of the La Crosse area and doesn't represent a flight risk.

Sanford asked Roberts' bail to remain at $250,000. He said Roberts attempted to flee officers and was already out on bond for other drug charges. He said Roberts faces over 200 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

"It would be naive to think that Miss Roberts was blind to everything Mr. Kuntu was up to," Sanford said.

Kuntu and Roberts both have preliminary hearings set for May 13.

