Holmen man accused of 5th OWI

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 66-year-old Holmen man for felony fifth-offense drunk driving after police responded to a Nov. 3 report of a vehicle in a ditch.
According to the criminal complaint, police found Garrett A. Tappendorf standing next to a disabled Chevrolet Monte Carlo on Hwy. 53 near the Sand Lake exit ramp shortly before 5:30 p.m. When approached, Tappendorf asked police in a slurred voice, "Do you have a lighter?" Police noted that Tappendorf smelled of intoxicants and had bloodshot eyes. He told police his last drink was a beer three hours earlier.
Tappendorf was transported to a nearby frontage road, where a field sobriety test could be conducted. The test reportedly showed multiple signs of intoxication, and he was transported to Mayo Hospital in La Crosse for a blood test.
A search of Tappendorf allegedly found a white vial containing pink-colored pills.
Tappendorf has four other drunk driving convictions from 1990 to 2011. Two are from Wisconsin; the other two are from South Dakota. He also faces a felony charge of operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and a misdemeanor charge of possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug.
1941: Electric streetcar
1941: La Crosse VFW Drum Corps
1941: La Crosse Interstate Fair
1942: Kiddie Hour picnic
1942: Camp McCoy POW camp
1945: Longfellow School
1946: La Crosse YMCA
1947: School bus
1947: W.T. Grant
1948: The Ringling Bros. Circus
1948: Sears
1948: The Sias Isles Boat Livery
1948: Grand Hotel
1948: Centennial parade
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.