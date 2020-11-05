 Skip to main content
Holmen man accused of 5th OWI
Holmen man accused of 5th OWI

Garrett A. Tappendorf

Garrett A. Tappendorf

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 66-year-old Holmen man for felony fifth-offense drunk driving after police responded to a Nov. 3 report of a vehicle in a ditch.

According to the criminal complaint, police found Garrett A. Tappendorf standing next to a disabled Chevrolet Monte Carlo on Hwy. 53 near the Sand Lake exit ramp shortly before 5:30 p.m. When approached, Tappendorf asked police in a slurred voice, "Do you have a lighter?" Police noted that Tappendorf smelled of intoxicants and had bloodshot eyes. He told police his last drink was a beer three hours earlier.

Tappendorf was transported to a nearby frontage road, where a field sobriety test could be conducted. The test reportedly showed multiple signs of intoxication, and he was transported to Mayo Hospital in La Crosse for a blood test.

A search of Tappendorf allegedly found a white vial containing pink-colored pills.

Tappendorf has four other drunk driving convictions from 1990 to 2011. Two are from Wisconsin; the other two are from South Dakota. He also faces a felony charge of operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and a misdemeanor charge of possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug.

Steve Rundio

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

