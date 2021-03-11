Holmen man accused of burglarizing storage unit

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 34-year-old Holmen man accused of burglarizing a storage unit in West Salem.

Dominick S. Devine faces felony charges of burglary while armed, felon in possession of a firearm and theft of movable property and a misdemeanor charge of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police Jan. 22 and reported her storage unit had been entered. She reported losing her key, and after opening the unit with a bolt cutter, she noticed numerous missing items, including a 30-30 rifle. She estimated the loss at more than $2,500.

Security footage recorded a Dodge Ram truck with a trailer at the site, and police traced the vehicle and trailer to a Holmen residence, where Devine was interviewed. The complaint says Devine acknowledged entering the storage unit. He said the unit didn't have a lock and presumed it was abandoned.

The complaint says Devine admitted taking the rifle from the unit and asking an acquaintance to get rid of it. Police contacted the acquaintance and recovered the firearm.

Devine was issued a signature bond by police. He has an initial court appearance set for March 19 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

