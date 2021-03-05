Holmen man accused of child sexual assault faces new charges

A 31-year-old Holmen man facing multiple charges of sexual assault of a child is back in the La Crosse County Jail after a Jan. 29 incident in the town of Holland.

Christopher M. Devenport was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony false imprisonment, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor battery. He was free on a $5,000 signature bond when the incident occurred.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she met Devenport through Tinder and went to his Amy Drive residence Jan. 29 to “hang out.” She told police she brought a bottle of whisky, which she said Devenport quickly consumed.

The woman told police she and Devenport were watching YouTube videos and having a good conversation until he “started going ballistic.” She said Devenport pinned her onto a bed, pulled her down by the hair and squished her face with his hand. She said Devenport told her, “I’m facing 70-plus years in prison; you need to do what I tell you.” She said Devenport also told her the residence was bugged by aliens and the FBI.