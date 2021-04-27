Holmen man accused of dealing methamphetamine

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

A 38-year-old Holmen man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for dealing methamphetamine.

Jason R. Stetzer faces one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place and two felony counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police were tipped off from multiple sources that Stetzer was selling methamphetamine from his 511 Evergreen Drive residence in Holmen. A confidential informant told police that Stetzer kept the drugs locked in a black safe in the basement. The informant told police Stetzer drove to Minnesota April 16 and returned to Holmen with one to two pounds of methamphetamine.

Police executed a search warrant for Stetzer's residence later that evening. The complaint says police found 31.1 grams of methamphetamine in various receptacles inside the residence and another 13.8 grams of methamphetamine in Stetzer's truck. Police also reportedly found "hundreds" of unused gem bags, a digital scale, a shotgun and a .380 Taurus handgun.

Stetzer was arrested at the scene and declined to talk with police. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation violation.

