Holmen man accused of injuring woman in vehicle incident

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred Dec. 23 in Onalaska. A woman told police she was reaching inside the back door of a van to remove a child from the back seat when Vang, who was in the driver's seat, suddenly pulled away. She told police she fell hard to the ground and sustained a head wound that needed four stitches to close. She said Vang knew she was in a vulnerable position in the rear of the van when he accelerated.