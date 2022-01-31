 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holmen man accused of injuring woman in vehicle incident

A 31-year-old Holmen man faces multiple charges after allegedly injuring a woman in a domestic incident and violating two restraining orders.

Kao Vang was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery/intent of bodily harm and two misdemeanor counts of violating a restraining order.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred Dec. 23 in Onalaska. A woman told police she was reaching inside the back door of a van to remove a child from the back seat when Vang, who was in the driver's seat, suddenly pulled away. She told police she fell hard to the ground and sustained a head wound that needed four stitches to close. She said Vang knew she was in a vulnerable position in the rear of the van when he accelerated.

The woman obtained a temporary restraining order against Vang on Jan. 14. The complaint says he violated the restraining order Jan. 14 and Jan. 18.

Kao was released on a $5,000 signature bond by Judge Elliott Levine.

Kao Vang

Vang

 Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

