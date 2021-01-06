Holmen man accused of selling heroin

A 33-year-old Holmen man faces drug charges after allegedly selling heroin as part of a sting operation. Geremy B. Phillips was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of manufacture/delivery of heroin.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office arranged to have a confidential informant make two controlled drug purchases from Phillips. The first occurred Sept. 3, 2019, at an apartment complex on Morris Street in Holmen, where Phillips sold 3.1 grams of heroin for $450.

The second buy using the same informant reportedly occurred Sept. 24, 2019, at a Caledonia Street address in La Crosse, where 4.0 grams of heroin were purchased for $450.

Phillips was arrested Jan. 5 in Holmen without incident and transported to the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a signature bond by Judge Scott Horne.

