Holmen man accused of shooting at Dairyland Power workers

A 62-year-old Holmen man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly firing a weapon at three workers maintaining a utility line. David B. Brady faces a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dairyland Power Cooperative worker contacted Brady's wife March 3 and informed her of maintenance work scheduled for later that day on Brady's Hwy. XX property in the town of Onalaska. The complaint says all three workers were wearing green neon work shirts with the Dairyland insignia.

The workers were cutting and spraying brush, when one of the workers heard a dog barking followed by Brady's voice and three gunshots, one of which hit the grass nearby.

The worker said Brady told him, "Come back here or I am going to shoot you in the ... head." The worker said Brady was carrying a gun inside a case and spoke of poachers and coyotes on his property.

Police interviewed Brady at the edge of the property. He reportedly acknowledged firing the shots and said he wasn't aiming at the workers. He also said he was aware that the Dairyland workers would be on the property. He voluntarily handed a .357 magnum handgun to a police officer, who removed eight live rounds.