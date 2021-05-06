Holmen man accused of stealing car, leading police on chase

A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 29-year-old Holmen man accused of leading police on a Nov. 11, 2020, chase with a stolen vehicle through Onalaska.

Michael David Mitton faces felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of retail theft.

According to the complaint, police were alerted to a pair of retail thefts in Onalaska and that the suspect may have driven away in a stolen vehicle. The complaint says Mitton reached a speed of 85 mph in a 35 mph zone and passed a vehicle at a corner at a high rate of speed in a 25 mph zone before exiting onto Interstate 90.

Once on the Interstate, Mitton reportedly weaved in and out of traffic as he headed westbound. Onalaska police broke off pursuit for safety reasons, and Mitton was apprehended in Houston County, Minnesota, a short time later.

Mitton is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond stemming from unrelated charges. Has an initial appearance set for May 7.

