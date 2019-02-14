Michael C. Jones, 37, of Holmen, was charged Wednesday with second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint.
The victim reported Jones to Holmen police Feb. 8 after Jones forced her to perform a sex act, choked her until she blacked out and physically and verbally assaulted her, according to the report.
According to the complaint, the victim said she had had a relationship Jones and was taking a trip with him to Wisconsin Dells.
She began having consensual sex with Jones that became nonconsensual when Jones pushed her face down for about 30 seconds.
Jones let her go and then began speaking incoherently, saying, “This is what I have to do to save your life and your kid,” before Jones began choking her and verbally assaulting her, according to the complaint.
The victim said Jones also slapped her five or six times before she was able to attempt to get away, but Jones started choking her again until she passed out, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim said Jones apologized when she woke up and said, “I did what he had to do” and “You can leave or turn me in if you want, I don’t care,” according to the complaint, but the victim said she was too frightened to leave when she woke up and really thought Jones would kill her; he had his hand over her nose and mouth and she couldn’t breathe.
Jones contacted Holmen police Feb. 9 and wanted to speak with police about the “Outlaws,” according to the complaint.
Jones remembered the consensual part of the story but thought he and the victim were at his apartment, according to the complaint.
Jones thought the victim was comfortable with what was happening and said he thought he was protecting the victim and her child by doing these acts, according to the criminal complaint.
La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez asked for a competency evaluation during Jones’ initial appearance Wednesday.
Jones said he didn’t believe he needed a competency evaluation but agreed to take it.
He does not qualify for a public defender and filed for a court-appointed lawyer.
Aaron D. Saul
Aaron D. Saul, 32, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 13 with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Saul after a 911 caller reported Saul was hurting their mother, according to the criminal complaint.
Bret M. Richert
Bret M. Richert, 33, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Employees at a Kwik Trip reported an unconscious man behind the wheel of a running vehicle near the store. Authorities conducted a field sobriety test in the Kwik Trip due to extreme weather conditions. Police arrested Richert after he failed the tests and drugs were discovered in Richert’s car, according to the complaint.
Darryl J. McConn
Darryl J. McConn, 32, of Holmen, was charged Feb. 12 with possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Police arrested McConn because he had active warrants for his arrest and discovered drugs in McConn’s wallet, according to the complaint.
Jason R. Mueller
Jason R. Mueller, 46, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 12 with possession and with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of illegally obtained prescription. Mueller was arrested after a police dog alerted authorities of drugs, according to the complaint.
Whitney J. Stark
Whitney J. Stark, 27, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 11 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine, both as repeat offenses. Stark was arrested after someone reported an unresponsive Stark in the bathroom of an Onalaska Kwik Trip. Police discovered syringes in the bathroom, and Stark admitted to using drugs. Stark was sent to the hospital and then was transferred to jail, according to the complaint.
Brian L. Ogren
Brian L. Ogren, 60, no permanent address, was charged Feb. 11 with throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. A Salvation Army employee reported that an intoxicated Ogren tried to stab someone but was no longer in possession of the knife. Ogren denied he tried to stab anyone when police arrived. Ogren spit on police after they handcuffed him and claimed they broke his glasses, according to the criminal complaint.
Donald F. Greeno
Donald F. Greeno, 60, no permanent address, was charged Feb. 11 with two counts of burglary of a building or a dwelling, two counts of misdemeanor theft and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, all repeated offenses. Greeno was arrested after the victim reported several items stolen from his garage, according to the criminal complaint.
Ronald W. Francis
Ronald W. Francis, 43, no permanent address, was charged Feb. 11 with possession of narcotic drugs as a repeater. Francis was arrested after someone at Kwik Trip reported a hypodermic needle on a changing table and an unconscious man in the bathroom, according to the criminal complaint.
Julie M. Dahlby
Julie M. Dahlby, 35, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 11 with being a fugitive. Dahlby was arrested after Houston County, Minn., issued a warrant for Dahlby’s arrest, according to the criminal complaint.
David J. Weber
David J. Weber, 45, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 8 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all repeated domestic abuse offenses. Weber was arrested after choking the victim, who was later transported to the hospital for medical evaluation, according to the complaint.
Trevor A. Midtlien
Trevor A. Midtlien, 27, of Westby, Wis., was charged Feb. 8 with operating while intoxicated, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration and operating a motor vehicle while revoked, all repeated offenses. Midtlien was arrested after authorities discovered he didn’t have a valid Wisconsin driver’s license and had a preliminary breath test of 0.16, according to the complaint.
Antwan L. King Sr.
Antwan L. King Sr., 42, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 8 with two counts of delivery of cocaine and two counts of felony bail jumping, all repeated offenses. Antwan was arrested after police caught Antwan selling crack cocaine to a criminal informant via audio and video recordings, according to the complaint.
Jason Bennett
Jason Bennett, 26, of St. Charles, Minn., was charged Feb. 7 with being a fugitive. Bennett was found in La Crosse after being charged with felony stalking in Olmsted County, Minn.
Dustin D. Birnbaum
Dustin D. Birnbaum, 48, no permanent address, was charged Feb. 7 with OWI, his fifth or sixth such offense. Police were dispatched to the La Crosse Warming Center the night of Feb. 5 after reports of a two-vehicle crash. A witness said Birnbaum, who appeared to be drunk, had struck a parked vehicle. He failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test came in at 0.28, according to the criminal complaint.
Jacob D. Peters
Jacob D. Peters, 34, of Onalaska, was charged Feb. 7 with OWI, his fourth such offense. Peters, whose driving status had been revoked, was stopped on Avon Street in La Crosse early in the morning on Feb. 7. He failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test came in at 0.21, according to the criminal complaint.
Charles D. Farmer
Charles D. Farmer, 40, no permanent address, was charged Feb. 7 with being a fugitive. Farmer was found in La Crosse after being charged with felony DWI in Houston County, Minn.
Dominic R. Hernandez
Dominic R. Hernandez, 19, of West Salem, was charged Feb. 6 with possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping, all repeat offenses. Police arrested Hernandez after confirming he was driving with a revoked license and discovered methamphetamine in Hernandez’s sleeve while police handcuffed him, according to the complaint.
Sultan T. Mukhtar
Sultan T. Mukhtar, 20, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 6 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Mukhtar was arrested on a retail theft warrant. Police searched Mukhtar and discovered about 13 grams of marijuana, about 25 grams of crack cocaine and more than $800, according to the complaint.
Ryan J. Lemke
Ryan J. Lemke, 36, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 6 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both repeat offenses. Police arrested Lemke for a probation warrant and discovered methamphetamine, a syringe with two units of methamphetamine and a metal pipe that tested positive for marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.
Cameron J. Padilla, Carl W. McCoy and Jayvawn C. Bush
Jayvawn C. Bush, left, 18, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 5 with second degree recklessly endangering safety, maintain a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint. Carl W. McCoy, 17, center, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 5 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint. Cameron J. Padilla, 19, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 5 with maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint. The three roommates were charged after authorities found drugs, a gun and ammunition in their apartment. The three roommates were chasing a gray vehicle with their Cadillac, resulting in the gray car crashing into a ditch near Rose and Livingston streets. McCoy and Padilla were on foot when police stopped them, and McCoy admitted to chasing the other car because the people in the gray car had stolen McCoy’s wallet, marijuana and $400 to $600. Authorities entered the three roommates’ apartment with a warrant and discovered a 9mm handgun, about 50 grams of THC, $300, about 120 grams of marijuana and 152 rounds of 223 ammunition, according to the complaint.
Marlin K. Snake
Marlin K. Snake, 43, of Black River Falls, was charged Feb. 5 with operating while intoxicated, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and bail jumping. Authorities arrested Snake after he drove through a red traffic signal, drove erratically, and failed a field sobriety test and preliminary breath test, according to the complaint.
Shane W. Duffy
Shane W. Duffy, 38, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 5 with failure to report to jail. Duffy was arrested after failing to complete community service ordered by Judge Todd Bjerke, according to the complaint.
Brian C. Bowar
Brian C. Bowar, 40, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 4 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration and possessing illegally obtained prescription. Bowar was arrested after someone reported Bowar’s erratic driving, according to the complaint.
Shane K. Halverson
Shane K. Halverson, 33, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 4 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possessing illegally obtained drugs, all repeated offenses. Halverson was arrested after police initiated a traffic stop and found a pipe with cocaine residue and marijuana in Halverson’s coat, according to the complaint.
Julia L. Hedum
Julia L. Hedum, 41, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 4 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hedum was arrested after police discovered drugs in her car during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Terrence J. Winters
Terrence J. Winters, 22, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 4 with false imprisonment, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Winters was arrested after a verbal altercation with his girlfriend and breaking a car window. He was subsequently sent to the hospital after making suicidal statements, according to the complaint.
Michael A. Stoltz
Michael A. Stoltz, 41, of West Salem was charged Feb. 4 with three counts of felony bail jumping. Stoltz was arrested after violating a no-contact bond condition, according to the complaint.
Justin and Timothy Ellis
Two La Crosse men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and firing a bullet were charged Friday.
Justin K. Ellis, 22, left, was charged with armed robbery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, as a repeater, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. Timothy Ellis Jr., 24, was charged with armed robbery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fraudulent use of a credit card and receiving stolen property.
Authorities arrested men after receiving a call about
shots fired in the 300 block of Liberty Street about 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the complaint. The victim said, one of the men fired a round into his vehicle and both fled the scene, according to authorities. Officers followed footprints in the snow to an apartment building at 918 Gold St. where they found both men, according to the criminal complaint.
Timothy Ellis Jr., received a $5,000 cash bond and Justin Ellis received a $10,000 cash bond. Their preliminary hearing is Tuesday Feb. 5.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
