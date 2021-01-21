 Skip to main content
Holmen man accused of taking delivery vehicle
 Steve Rundio

A 25-year-old Holmen man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday for entering a running delivery vehicle and driving away.

Austin V. Xiong was charged with felony operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and misdemeanor theft of movable property.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were called Jan. 17 to an alley at 312 Pearl St., where a Jimmy John's driver reported his delivery vehicle was missing. He told police he left the vehicle running with the key in the ignition to make a delivery and expected to be gone less than five minutes. The driver did not see the vehicle pull away.

A short time later, police reportedly pulled over the missing vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign. Police identified Xiong as the driver and arrested him without incident.

Xiong was released on a $5,000 signature bond by Judge Gloria Doyle.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

