A Holmen man was arrested Sunday morning for fourth-offense drunken driving.
Edward J. O'Brien, 43, was pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol at 7:16 a.m. Sunday on Hwy. 53 and Sand Lake Road after a trooper noticed his Chevrolet Silverado weaving in his traffic lane.
You have free articles remaining.
The trooper smelled alcohol and found that O'Brien had three prior convictions for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
O'Brien showed signs of intoxication during field sobriety tests and was taken into custody on charges of fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.