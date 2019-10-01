{{featured_button_text}}

A Holmen man was arrested Sunday morning for fourth-offense drunken driving.

Edward J. O'Brien, 43, was pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol at 7:16 a.m. Sunday on Hwy. 53 and Sand Lake Road after a trooper noticed his Chevrolet Silverado weaving in his traffic lane.

The trooper smelled alcohol and found that O'Brien had three prior convictions for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

O'Brien showed signs of intoxication during field sobriety tests and was taken into custody on charges of fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune.

