Holmen man charged with 5th OWI

A 64-year-old Holmen man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for felony fifth-offense drunk driving. Thomas R. Storandt was also charged with felony fifth-offense driving with a prohibited alcohol content.

According to the criminal complaint, police observed a vehicle operated by Storandt make an abrupt stop at a red light on Main Street in Holmen Feb. 20 shortly after 2:35 a.m. After Storandt waited for the light to turn green, he proceeded through the intersection and nearly struck a median before turning on to McHugh Road. His vehicle reportedly crossed the centerline and traveled 25 mph in a 35 mph zone before he turned onto Amy Drive, where police initiated a traffic stop.

The complaint says Storandt told police he had consumed his last beer more than five hours earlier. Police reported that Storandt had glassy eyes and slurred speech. He was reportedly unsteady on his feet during a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .153.

Stordandt’s previous drunk driving convictions occurred between 1991 and 2016. All were in La Crosse County. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond by Judge Todd Bjerke.

