A Holmen man has admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old girl he met online.
Jonathan Edward Schulte, 48, faced a litany of charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Wednesday: one count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, one count of exposing his genitals, and two counts of sexually assaulting a child.
Together, the charges carry more than 100 years of prison time.
According to the criminal complaint:
The FBI reached out to local police in early October, seeking help with a case. A 17-year-old girl had told investigators that, four years earlier, she had had sex with a man she believed to be from Onalaska.
The alleged victim had met the man, later identified as Schulte, in an online chatroom, and had agreed to see him in the summer of 2013 or 2014.
She remembered that the man had picked her up in a limo, and that he had taken her down a gravel road. He stopped the vehicle, and they proceeded to have sex, she said.
A year later, the pair met up again.
The man took her back to his house, and they had sex for a second time. During both encounters, the girl said Schulte was aware that she was a minor.
The girl at first struggled to identify Schulte, although she did pick him out of a lineup and provide police with his last name. Schulte was also a prime suspect given that he was a driver for a limo company at the time.
In an interview with police, Schulte admitted to having sex with the girl. He said he’d been struggling with sex addiction and various mental-health issues.
Schulte, who is out on bond, is mostly barred from contacting anyone younger than 18. He is allowed to be with his children and other young family members, however, as long as another adult is present.
