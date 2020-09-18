Holmen man charged with child sexual assault

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 31-year-old Holmen man could face more than 70 years in prison after being accused of repeatedly abusing a woman and two girls at a Holmen residence.

Christopher M. Devenport was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday with the following felonies: three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, three counts of exposing genitals to a child, two counts of child abuse and one count each of substantial battery, attempted child abuse, strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, third-degree sexual assault with bodily fluids and threatening a law enforcement officer.

Devenport was also charged with the following misdemeanors: two counts of battery and one count each of intimidating a witness, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called Holmen police and said Devenport was ripping things off the wall and destroying the house. Police encountered a visibly intoxicated Devenport, who recorded a PBT of 0.231. Police said he resisted arrest, fought attempts to place him in the squad car and kicked the inside of the vehicle after the door was closed. He also threatened officers and asked one if he was "ready to die," according to the criminal complaint.