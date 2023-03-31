A 45-year-old Holmen man has been accused of accepting $8,000 for a home improvement job without following through on the work. Jose L. Zamot II was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of theft by contractor.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she paid Zamot, owner of Rivers Edge Home Improvements LLC, the $8,000 on Sept. 6, 2022, for a siding job estimated to cost $18,000. The woman said Zamot promised to start the job in early October but that he came up with multiple “sob stories” as an excuse to delay the work. After two months, the woman demanded that the down payment be refunded by Thanksgiving or she would call police.

The complaint says Zamot acknowledged receiving the check. He told police he had run into a string of bad luck and medical issues. He said the money in question was spent on other jobs and that he had no way to immediately pay her back. He said he still intended to repay the money.

Zamot is free on a $2,500 signature bond. His next court date is April 12.