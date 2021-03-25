Holmen man charged with dealing meth

A 39-year-old Holmen man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with dealing methamphetamine.

Jacob A. Porath faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of narcotic drugs (two counts) and misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a March 24 report of a man, later identified as Porath, acting in a strange manner while operating a vehicle in the town of Campbell. A witness said Porath was “bouncing around” in the vehicle before bringing it to a stop at the corner of Olivet Court and Bainbridge Street without proceeding through the intersection.

Porath moved through the intersection and drove in the parking lot of Olivet Lutheran Church, where police approached the parked vehicle shortly after 4 p.m. Porath noticed the squad car and pulled from the parking lot onto Olivet Court.

The complaint says Porath didn’t stop when police activated emergency lights but pulled over after the siren was sounded. Porath reportedly stumbled while trying to exit the vehicle. He denied being under the influence of drugs and said he wasn’t in need of medical help. When asked if he was OK, Porath said he was “hocking up a lugie.”