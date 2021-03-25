Holmen man charged with dealing meth

A 39-year-old Holmen man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with dealing methamphetamine.
Jacob A. Porath faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of narcotic drugs (two counts) and misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a March 24 report of a man, later identified as Porath, acting in a strange manner while operating a vehicle in the town of Campbell. A witness said Porath was “bouncing around” in the vehicle before bringing it to a stop at the corner of Olivet Court and Bainbridge Street without proceeding through the intersection.
Porath moved through the intersection and drove in the parking lot of Olivet Lutheran Church, where police approached the parked vehicle shortly after 4 p.m. Porath noticed the squad car and pulled from the parking lot onto Olivet Court.
The complaint says Porath didn’t stop when police activated emergency lights but pulled over after the siren was sounded. Porath reportedly stumbled while trying to exit the vehicle. He denied being under the influence of drugs and said he wasn’t in need of medical help. When asked if he was OK, Porath said he was “hocking up a lugie.”
Porath reportedly told police that the vehicle belonged to someone else and denied permission for police to search it. Police arrested Porath for bail jumping and summoned a K9 unit to sniff the vehicle.
After the K9 gave a positive response for the presence of drugs, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found an eyeglass case containing 40 grams of methamphetamine and another eyeglass case containing a small baggie of methamphetamine, a small baggie of heroin, a small baggie of fentanyl, a razor blade and a straw.
The search also allegedly found a stolen laptop with a sticker that read “La Crosse School District” and the name of a student. The laptop had been reported as stolen to a school resource officer.
Judge Gloria Doyle agreed to assistant District Attorney Nick Passe’s request for a $2,500 cash bond. Passe said Porath could face up to 31 years in prison on just the delivery charge, which he said “elevates (Porath’s) flight risk.”