Holmen man charged with false imprisonment

A 29-year-old Holmen man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond after allegedly blocking a woman from leaving her residence.
Corey J. Langer faces a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a May 15 welfare check in Holmen, where a woman said Langer had showed up at her residence uninvited and refused multiple requests to leave.
The woman told police Langer threatened to harm himself if she didn't talk to him. She said she feared for her safety and attempted to leave the residence. She said Langer stood in the doorway, screamed in her face and blocked her from leaving. Eventually, she said Langer went outside and into her garage, which allowed her leave and go to a friend's house.
The complaint says Langer has sent the woman "suicidal and homicidal" text messages. The woman told police that Langer's threats against her are credible based on his past behaviors.
Police located Langer a short time later at Menard's in Onalaska. The complaint says he wasn't cooperative with police and hadn't done anything wrong. When he attempted to walk away, police grabbed his arm and told him to stop. Langer allegedly resisted police attempts to handcuff him and place him under arrest.
Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Emily Ruud asked for a $5,000 cash bond and GPS monitoring. She said Langer has contacted the woman in violation of a no-contact order "daily" since his release from jail March 28.
Judge Scott Horne set cash bail at $10,000 bail based, in part, on information he received that's not in the public record. He then recused himself from future proceedings in the case.
