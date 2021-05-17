Holmen man charged with false imprisonment

A 29-year-old Holmen man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond after allegedly blocking a woman from leaving her residence.

Corey J. Langer faces a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a May 15 welfare check in Holmen, where a woman said Langer had showed up at her residence uninvited and refused multiple requests to leave.

The woman told police Langer threatened to harm himself if she didn't talk to him. She said she feared for her safety and attempted to leave the residence. She said Langer stood in the doorway, screamed in her face and blocked her from leaving. Eventually, she said Langer went outside and into her garage, which allowed her leave and go to a friend's house.

The complaint says Langer has sent the woman "suicidal and homicidal" text messages. The woman told police that Langer's threats against her are credible based on his past behaviors.