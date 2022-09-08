Holmen man charged with multiple drug offenses

Paul Rediske was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine and manufacture/delivery of Schedule IV drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, a vehicle driven by Rediske was pulled over by police for a suspended driver's license shortly after midnight on Hwy. 35 in the village of Holmen. The complaint says police observed a backpack between Rediske's legs with a digital scale visible through an unzipped compartment. The complaint says the scale was covered with a white, powdery substance. Rediske reportedly told police the scale was used for marijuana.