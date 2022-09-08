 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holmen man charged with multiple drug offenses

A 19-year-old Holmen man faces multiple drug charges after a July 9 traffic stop.

Paul Rediske was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine and manufacture/delivery of Schedule IV drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, a vehicle driven by Rediske was pulled over by police for a suspended driver's license shortly after midnight on Hwy. 35 in the village of Holmen. The complaint says police observed a backpack between Rediske's legs with a digital scale visible through an unzipped compartment. The complaint says the scale was covered with a white, powdery substance. Rediske reportedly told police the scale was used for marijuana.

Police searched the backpack and the vehicle and allegedly found:

  • A tin with cocaine, seven Xanax pills and LSD.
  • A bottle containing cocaine.
  • Three straws with suspected cocaine residue.
  • Three containers with suspected THC wax.
  • An unopened bottle of Jack Daniels.

Rediske was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail. He is free on a signature bond and has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 14.

Paul Rediske

Rediske

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

