Holmen man charged with possessing child pornograpy

A 21-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with downloading videos of teen-age girls involved in graphic sexual activity. Jeffrey R. Drettwan faces two felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, Holmen police received a cybertip that two videos depicting child pornography had been downloaded April 3. One video recorded a girl naked from the waist down. She was estimated to be 13 years old. The second recorded two girls under 15, both of whom were completely nude and engaged in sexual activity.