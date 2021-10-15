 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Holmen man charged with possessing child pornograpy

  • 0

A 21-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with downloading videos of teen-age girls involved in graphic sexual activity. Jeffrey R. Drettwan faces two felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, Holmen police received a cybertip that two videos depicting child pornography had been downloaded April 3. One video recorded a girl naked from the waist down. She was estimated to be 13 years old. The second recorded two girls under 15, both of whom were completely nude and engaged in sexual activity.

Police traced the IP address to Drettwan's Starlight Drive address in Holmen and arrested him Oct. 14. He is free on a $5,000 signature bond.

Jeffrey Drettwan

Drettwan

 Steve Rundio
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News