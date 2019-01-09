A Holmen man was charged Wednesday with two counts of third-degree sexual assault after a Dec. 11 incident at the victim's Sparta home.
John Holmes, 49, of 906 Greenwood St., is accused of forcing a woman he met on a dating website to engage in unprotected sex, leaving her with bruising around her mouth, according to the complaint.
Holmes and the victim had been on one previous date before he came to her residence about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 11 to "get to know her better," according to the complaint. Holmes began kissing the victim and exposed himself, grabbing the victim's head to force her to perform oral sex, according to the complaint.
Holmes proceeded to fully undress himself and attempted to take off the victim's belt, to which she protested verbally and tried to stop him, according to the complaint.
After a three-minute struggle, Holmes removed the victim's pants and performed sexual intercourse, according to the complaint. The victim underwent a sexual assault nurse examination the afternoon of the incident.
Holmes stated the encounter was consensual and that he understands the word "no," telling the officer he "is a good-looking guy, in shape, and does not have to struggle getting women."
Each charge may result in a fine of not more than $25,000 or not more than 10 years of imprisonment, or both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.