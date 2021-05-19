Holmen man faces burglary, weapons charges

A 51-year-old Holmen man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday on multiple theft and weapons charges after being implicated in several burglaries in Holmen.

Jeffrey Allen Smizek faces felony charges of burglary while armed, felon in possession of a firearm (three counts) and bail jumping, and misdemeanor charges of concealing stolen property (two counts), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Holmen police were called to Whispering Pines Campground, where several campers were reported burglarized between March 30 and April 2. A toolbox was among the items reported stolen and was recovered inside Smizek’s camper May 17. The toolbox was returned to the owner, who reported that many tools were missing. Police also found a drill and tool set reported stolen from a parked vehicle May 17 in Onalaska.

The complaint also implicates Smizek in a May 15 burglary at a Hwy. Q residence, where a man reported a stolen safe. He said the safe contained $15,000 in cash, multiple silver $1 coins, an envelope with an antique $1 bill, a .22 Derringer Magnum pistol and personal papers. The man identified Smizek as a suspect and told police that Smizek also stole two blank checks.